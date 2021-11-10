Home / Motorsport / F1 introduces 'Brundle Clause' following awkward Megan Thee Stallion moment

F1 introduces 'Brundle Clause' following awkward Megan Thee Stallion moment

By Andrew Sluys • 10/11/2021
Search Driven for vehicles for sale

If you watched the American Grand Prix a few weeks back, you'd already know that Max Verstappen managed to sneak away with a sneaky win thanks to a handy DRS activation at the hands of Mick Schumacher. 

Despite this, it wasn't because of Verstappen that this race hit international headlines, instead, it was down to an incredibly awkward encounter between F1 legend Martin Brundle and Megan Thee Stallion. 

Before you get too confused, this encounter happened during the grid walk, so neither party was actually racing, but Brundle was left more bitter than Lewis Hamilton at the end of the weekend.

During this grid walk, Brundle was down on the track, grabbing quick interviews with celebrities where he could. Upon spotting Megan Thee Stallion, Brundle jumped in with banter about a freestyle rap.

While it was a rather cringe-worthy question, Megan laughed it off, but didn't seem to stop for Martin. Then, one of Megan's bodyguards stepped in, and another "Malfoy lookalike" told Brundle that he "couldn't do that." 

To avoid these situations in the future, the FIA has introduced a 'Brundle Clause', which means that celebrities aren't allowed to bring bodyguards out onto the grid, as it is already secure enough.

Though celebrities aren't required to give interviews, they will reportedly asked to be courteous if they don't want to talk to reporters.

By Andrew Sluys • 10/11/2021

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
Mini Cooper S Mini Cooper S
Mini Cooper S

$29,790

Toyota Prius 1.8S TSS Toyota Prius 1.8S TSS
Toyota Prius 1.8S TSS

$31,890

Mini One Crossover Mini One Crossover
Mini One Crossover

$20,990

Toyota Aqua 1.5S Style Black LED Toyota Aqua 1.5S Style Black LED
Toyota Aqua 1.5S Style Black LED

$29,650

We Recommend