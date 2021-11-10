F1 introduces 'Brundle Clause' following awkward Megan Thee Stallion moment

If you watched the American Grand Prix a few weeks back, you'd already know that Max Verstappen managed to sneak away with a sneaky win thanks to a handy DRS activation at the hands of Mick Schumacher.

Despite this, it wasn't because of Verstappen that this race hit international headlines, instead, it was down to an incredibly awkward encounter between F1 legend Martin Brundle and Megan Thee Stallion.

I have felt under pressure on the grid before but by people called Senna, Prost, Schumacher, Mansell, Piquet and so on. Bodyguards visiting the grid for the first time don’t bother me, everyone’s got a job to do, but they could maybe learn some manners and respect on our patch 🤔 — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) October 25, 2021

Before you get too confused, this encounter happened during the grid walk, so neither party was actually racing, but Brundle was left more bitter than Lewis Hamilton at the end of the weekend.

During this grid walk, Brundle was down on the track, grabbing quick interviews with celebrities where he could. Upon spotting Megan Thee Stallion, Brundle jumped in with banter about a freestyle rap.

While it was a rather cringe-worthy question, Megan laughed it off, but didn't seem to stop for Martin. Then, one of Megan's bodyguards stepped in, and another "Malfoy lookalike" told Brundle that he "couldn't do that."

To avoid these situations in the future, the FIA has introduced a 'Brundle Clause', which means that celebrities aren't allowed to bring bodyguards out onto the grid, as it is already secure enough.

Though celebrities aren't required to give interviews, they will reportedly asked to be courteous if they don't want to talk to reporters.