F1 star Lando Norris mugged following Euro 2020 final

Formula 1 star Lando Norris had his $75,000 watch nicked at Wembley as fans ran riot in disgraceful scenes.

The iconic Wembley stadium descended into a warzone during Monday morning’s Euro 2020 final — when 2500 ticketless, drunken thugs stormed the stadium.

Terrified families called security for the showpiece event a shambles, with fights breaking out around the ground.

Daniel Ricciardo’s teammate Norris was also mugged for his $75,000 watch after the game with Italy when he was accosted by at least two men.

The Sun reports Norris was robbed when attempting to get in his $300,000 McLaren GT supercar near the stadium.

He was ambushed by unidentified yobs and was grabbed by at least one man while another ripped his prototype Richard Mille watch off his wrist.

An eyewitness told The Sun: “Lando was held and another ­robber pulled off his watch in a split second. Lando looked pretty shaken up. Security had been a nightmare all night.”

He had earlier posted a photo of himself at the game for his 3.4million online followers. A spokesman for his McLaren team said he was “understandably shaken”.

His ordeal was one of many during the anarchy that followed the match.

