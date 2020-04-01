F1 team's controversial 'Corona Camp' idea exposed

The F1 grid still seems somewhat confused about the coronavirus crisis with Red Bull adviser Dr Helmut Marko admitting he wanted to set up a “corona camp” for his team’s drivers.

While most of the F1 has moved quickly to isolate drivers and closed down factories, it appears not all have got the message.

While the F1’s governing body FIA demanded a 21 shutdown through March and April, Red Bull said it would follow the regulation.

It comes as the two-week summer shutdown was moved to the March and April rather than July and August in a bid to set up a condensed season at the back end of the year depending on the coronavirus crisis.

In a statement, Red Bull also tried to hedge its bets.

"As a Team we currently plan to shutdown on 27th March for a three-week period, however due to the ever changing nature of the pandemic there may be some flexibility around these dates,” the statement read.

"Whilst we would all love to return to racing, the severity of this global pandemic is changing by the hour and the impact transcends our sport. We therefore agree with the measures being taken to reduce the risk of transmission and will support any further race postponements that are deemed necessary."

But Marko wanted to go further, using the time off to see his drivers deliberated get infected with COVID-19, believing if they were infected now, they would have an immunity when the racing returned.

Speaking in a video interview with Austrian television station ORF, Marko said he wanted to bring the team’s four F1 drivers and 8-10 juniors together.

"The idea was to organise a camp where we could bridge this mentally and physically somewhat dead time. And that would be the ideal time for the infection to come,” he said.

"These are all strong young men in really good health. That way they would be prepared whenever the action starts. And you can be ready for what will probably be a very tough championship once it starts."

While Marko wanted to go ahead with the plan, the drivers and team decided against the potentially risky move with the Adviser saying: “Let's put it this way: it has not been well received”.

