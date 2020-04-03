F1: Young Kiwi driver to compete with the world's best

Young Kiwi Supercars ace Andre Heimgartner has received the call-up to race for Renault as part of the Formula 1 all-star line-up in the virtual Vietnam Grand Prix next week.

The 24-year-old racer will join the likes of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell, Lando Norris and Nicholas Latifi, who are already confirmed for the event.

Heimgartner currently races for Kelly Racing in the Australian Supercars circuit, a team that is backed by BP-Castrol. BP-Castrol also back the Renault team, and were the source of the invitation.

Next week's Vietnam GP will only be the second virtual Grand Prix ever held, following the Bahrain Grand Prix that took place late last month.

Despite the event being called the Vietnam GP, it will be raced at Australia's Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit. This is simply down to the fact that the F1 2019 game does not contain the Hanoi Street Circuit.

“As far as Formula 1 goes on a simulator, I’ve got very limited experience for me,” said Heimgartner.

“I’ve only driven it once or twice. I’ve got a big couple of days getting up to speed talking to the guys at Renault finding out what the tips and tricks are.

“It should be pretty good. If we can just go out there and have a bit of fun and hopefully do alright, then that’s a bonus.”

To increase audiences, Formula 1 has invited a raft of celebrities to also compete in these races. Liam Payne of One Direction, Olympic medalist Chris Hoy, and Golfer Ian Poulter​ competed in the opening race.