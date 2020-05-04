Formula 1 superstar Lando Norris joins the Supercars Eseries

McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris has become the latest international racer to join the virtual BP Supercars All Stars Eseries as a wildcard entrant.

"There’s a lot of very fast drivers in it. It’s going to be very tough, very competitive," Norris said, speaking on Supercars Sidetracked earlier tonight. "I’ve watched pretty much all the races so far in the championship, and it looks like it’s going to be a lot of fun."

Following on from last week's appearance from NASCAR champion Joey Logano and Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi, Norris is the second wildcard driver to be announced for this Wednesday's event — the first being second-generation racer and aspiring Formula 1 driver Jack Doohan.

Norris [centre] pictured on the 2016 NZ Grand Prix podium with Ferdinand Habsburg [left] and Brendon Leitch [right]. Photo / Simon Chapman

Doohan is a Red Bull Junior, meaning that he will be competing as a Red Bull Holden Racing Team entry. Norris, meanwhile, will race in another Holden ZB Commodore alongside Chaz Mostert and Bryce Fullwood at Walkinshaw Andretti United; a team part-owned by McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.

It's the first time Norris will have been associated with Australasian motorsport since he competed in New Zealand's 2016 Castrol Toyota Racing Series and the conversing NZ Grand Prix. Many earmarked him as a probable Formula 1 driver of the future after he dominated that season; winning six races and beating Jehan Daruvala and Brendon Leitch by well over 100 points.

On his Formula 1 debut last season, Norris was impressive. He finished 11th in the points as a rookie, with 11 point-scoring performances helping him beat the likes of Kimi Raikkonen and Nico Hulkenberg.

Following Rossi and Max Verstappen, he is the third past or present Formula 1 driver to compete in the Supercars Eseries. Like Verstappen, the Brit is known for being very quick in iRacing.

His most recent esports iRacing appearance was as a guest in last Sunday's IndyCar finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The 20-year-old held a clear lead, only to crash late in the race after contact with the slowing car of Simon Pagenaud. The defending Indy 500 winner said the incident was an accident, but Norris appeared to think otherwise.

Wednesday's Supercars Eseries action kicks off at 8.00pm Wednesday evening on Sky Sports 55, with three races at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

