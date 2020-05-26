Formula E: Virtual racing series rocked by cheating scandal

As almost every sport around the world has been cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions, mainstream motorsport has entered the virtual world, with almost every series using a simulator platform.

Despite the extremely aggressive driving that has caused a few arguments, everything was going quite well until a Formula E race on Sunday night, when driver Daniel Abt was found to be cheating.

Abt ended up being disqualified from the race after it was found that he got a professional gamer to take his place in the race, where he supposedly managed a third place finish.

Unsurprisingly, he was stripped of this third-place finish, and ordered to make a "compulsory donation" of $18,000 to a charity.

According to a report, Abt raised suspicions when his camera was turned off during the pre-race interview, and once the race got going, the driver's face was obscured by an object.

“I’d like to apologise to FormulaE, all the fans, my team and my driver colleagues for calling in outside help during Saturday’s race,” the German said in a statement on Sunday.

“I didn’t take it as seriously as I should have. I’m aware that my offence has left a bitter after taste, but it was never meant in bad faith.”

This apology was only issued after Stoffel Vandoorne, who came second, queried the finish.

“Really not happy here because that was not Daniel driving the car himself, and he messed up everything. Really ridiculous,” Vandoorne said on his Twitch stream after an incident during the race.

“I’m questioning if it was really Daniel in the car.”