Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo unveils next move with Instagram post

Daniel Ricciardo has unearthed a new hobby.

The Australian Formula 1 driver launched a second Instagram page on Sunday, showcasing his latest passion — photography.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @daniel3.jpg

The 33-year-old posted a series of images from his escapades around New York, including several alongside close friend, Australian snowboarder Scotty James.

Ricciardo also shared a picture of partner Heidi Berger, the daughter of 10-time Grand Prix winner Gerhard Berger, who represented Ferrari and McLaren during his 14-year F1 tenure.

“I just started pressing the button,” he captioned the posts.

“Still don’t know what I’m doing but I like it.”

The Instagram page received more than 320,000 followers in less than 48 hours.

McLaren sacked Ricciardo following a horrid two seasons with the Woking-based outfit, leaving the Perth native without a seat for 2023.

Last month, Ricciardo confirmed he would not feature on the F1 grid next year, opting instead to take a break and hopefully return in 2024.

The eight-time Grand Prix winner put together a vintage performance at the Mexican Grand Prix earlier this month, overcoming a 10-second time penalty to finish seventh.

It was an uneventful race in Mexico City until an ambitious Ricciardo lunged to overtake Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda but clipped the AlphaTauri, sending him off the track and out of the race.

Ricciardo was in 12th at the time and any hopes of finishing in the points seemed to be dashed when stewards handed him a 10-second time penalty for causing the incident.

But he then turned on the afterburners on fresh soft tyres and flew through the field to redeem himself and ensure the sanction didn’t affect his final result.

The F1 season resumes this weekend with the Brazilian Grand Prix, with lights out scheduled for Monday morning AEDT at 5am.

- NZ Herald