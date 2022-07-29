Four-time F1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel announces retirement

While Max, Charles, and Lewis might be the only names in the headlines over the last couple of years, before Netflix got hold of F1, Sebastian Vettel was the one on the pace.

It seems that the curtain is finally dropping on the 35-year-old's career as the former WDC created an Instagram account just to post a video announcing his retirement following the 2022 season.

In the emotional video, Vettel states that racing was never his only identity, and that he's a “father of three children and husband to a wonderful wife”.

The F1 star mentioned that he wants to spend time with his family, saying “committing myself to Formula 1 as I have done in the past, as I see fit, and being a good father and husband no longer go together for me”.

Speaking on his children, he said "I want to see them grow up, pass on my values ​​to them, listen to them and not have to say goodbye anymore. I want to learn from them and be inspired by them. Children are our future. There is so much to discover and learn. About life and about myself.”

Vettel entered the sport back in 2007 with BMW Sauber before picking up a seat at Scuderia Torro Rosso. This led to an opening at Red Bul racing where he managed to win the championship four times in a row between 2010 and 2013.

He spent a total of six seasons with Red Bull, where he managed to score a total of 38 wins.

In 2015, he made the move to Ferrari, where he only managed 14 wins, and finished runner-up in a championship twice to Lewis.

2021 saw Vettel make the move to Aston Martin Racing, which will likely be the last team Vettel will ever race for in F1.