Gallery: Fanga Dan takes out the top spot at 2022 D1NZ Grand Final

The final round of the 2022 Valvoline D1NZ National Drifting Championship took place at Tauranga’s Baypark Stadium on a purpose-built course built within the speedway track area.

In the top Pro-Championship class 2021 title holder Darren Kelly won the round but it was ‘Fanga’ Dan Woolhouse who took out the overall title with a 60-point advantage over second placed Cody Pullen-Burry. Just a few points behind in third place overall was Taylor James.

It was ‘Fanga’ Dan’s third national drifting title having won the top honour previously in 2006 and 2013.

The Pro-Sport series is a class for privateers, young guns and rising stars looking to get into the top level of the Pro-Championship and features tyre and engine restrictions allowing competition on a more affordable budget. After a consistent run over the season Connor Halligan came out ahead of the pack.