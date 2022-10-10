Greg Murphy records his fastest lap at Bathurst, almost 20 years after his one 'from the gods'

Greg Murphy bested his Lap of the Gods in what was an impressive showing in his return to the Bathurst track he loves.

In Thursday's second practice session at the Bathurst 1000, Murphy, a four-time champion, posted a time that was 22nd fastest.

Murphy is making a comeback to Supercars after eight years away, during which time the cars' lap times have significantly improved.

His time of two minutes, 6.8594 seconds to complete a lap of the circuit in 2003 will remain one of the greatest feats by a New Zealand driver at Mount Panorama.

The 51-year-old produced a time on Thursday of 2m 5.8716s - 1.7 seconds slower than the lap produced by the quickest driver, Garth Tander, who is fellow Kiwi Shane van Gisbergen's co-driver.

He was delighted with it, too.

"Oh my goodness gracious," Murphy told Newshub. "I'm enjoying it a little bit too much, actually.

"I keep training the brain to do things a bit differently. It's just how good these things are under brakes."

"I'm actually pretty pumped to beat that time. That's the fastest I've ever been around here."

His partner in car No 51, Richie Stanaway, didn't have quite such a good day.

Stanaway was set to get behind the wheel for qualifying on Friday night (NZT).

- NZ Herald