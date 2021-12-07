HDT Comodore from Peter Brock's personal collection goes up for auction

With the smell of a Holden victory still lingering in the air following the Bathurst 1000 over the weekend, it only makes sense to see an iconic Commodore emerge for sale online.

The Commodore in question is no regular Holden either, it's an HDT example that was once owned by the late Peter Brock, and even includes a letter that states this.

Leaving the factory as a VH SL/E finished in silver, the car now sports a few modifications including a Toyota five-speed transmission in place of the standard Holden four-speed.

“This vehicle was Peter Brock’s own company car, because of this it had many options placed on it at different times and a full record was not kept on file. Therefore we can not tell you a lot about the car except that it was one of his personal favourites,” says the letter.

With over 190,000km on the clock, it's clear that this hasn't been a garage queen, and shows a bit of wear on the interior as well as beneath the bonnet.

"The engine has been modified with a cam and exhaust system. The car retains the HDT body kit, Alpina steering wheel, Irmscher wheels, and all HDT paperwork,” Grays adds.

Right now, the highest bid sits at A$100,001, and the auction is set to close in just 14 hours. Considering that the reserve is yet to be met, we could imagine that this one will go for well into the six-figure region.