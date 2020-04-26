He's back! Marcos Ambrose confirms return to Supercars Championship

After a five-year hiatus (which itself followed on from a near-decade hiatus), it's been announced that two-time Supercars champion Marcos Ambrose is set to return ... virtually.

After vacating the sport part way through his 2015 season with DJR Team Penske, Ambrose is set to run a Pirtek-backed Ford Mustang (mirroring his livery from 2004).

Ambrose is one of three high profile wildcard drivers for the Wednesday meeting. He will be joined by DJR Team Penske's former NASCAR and Daytona 500 champ Joey Logano, and Walkinshaw Andretti United's Indy 500 champ Alexander Rossi.

“It’s great to put the band back together with my mates at Pirtek,” the Tasmanian said, speaking to Speedcafe. “The Eseries has gained a bit of interest in its first three weeks and it will be good to be a part of it, racing against the regular Supercars guys and Joey [Logano] this week.

“I have done a bit of iRacing in the past, but I might have to do a bit of work in the next few days to make sure I am up to speed.”

The ace up Ambrose's sleeve is his past experiences with the two tracks featured in this week's racing. The series will visit Watkins Glen and Montreal; a pair of tracks that Ambrose has been victorious at in the past with NASCAR. He is also an experienced driver on iRacing.

Action is set to kick off at 8.00pm NZST, Wednesday evening, on Sky Sports 55.

