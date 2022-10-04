Holden will make final appearance at the Bathurst 1000 this weekend

This weekend is your last chance to see Holden race at the Bathurst 1000 at Mount Panorama.

It marks 50 years of racing for the Australian automaker, and over the years Holden won 35 times in the Bathurst 500/1000 races.

On October 6th, Holden will race for the final time at Bathurst, with Craig Lowndes behind the wheel, alongside Super 2 racer Declan Fraser.

Lowndes won 85 races in Holdens, including four Bathurst 1000s and three drivers’ titles. The seven-time Bathurst winner won the inaugural Adelaide 500 aboard a Commodore in 1999.

“Holden has been such a strong, iconic brand in Australia,” Lowndes said.

"I’m very proud to have won all three of my Supercars Championships in a Holden, as well as four Bathurst 1000s."

"The Lion has been a huge part of my life in both my career and personally.”

Later this year, Holden will be farewelled from Supercars in style in Adelaide with a special Tribute Cruise at the season-ending VALO Adelaide 500. Holden has a rich history in Adelaide, with the Elizabeth plant opening in 1963. It then closed in 2017.

A cavalcade of several hundred Holdens will depart from the Elizabeth factory to the Adelaide circuit on Saturday December 3. The convoy will precede the penultimate race of the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship.

The brand will also be represented at the event with 33 special Holden vehicles on display.

The Holden farewell will culminate in Craig Lowndes completing a lap of honour with State Premier Peter Malinauskas as his passenger.

Premier Malinauskas was delighted to see Adelaide farewell the Holden brand from Supercars.

"This is an outstanding way to pay tribute to a South Australian icon, as the Holden brand bids farewell to Supercars,” Malinauskas said.

"It is fitting Holden’s final race will be at the Adelaide street circuit.

“The Holden Tribute Cruise will give Holden fans a chance to commemorate this historic occasion.”

Holden Commodores will be replaced by Chevrolet Camaros in 2023.