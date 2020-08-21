Kiwi Simon Evans claims Jaguar I-Pace EV championship

Another Kiwi on top of the world, Simon Evans just secured the 2020 Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy, and spoke with DRIVEN before his return to NZ.

New Zealand has another motorsport world champion. Auckland’s Simon Evans has just claimed the championship title for the 2020 Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy series, following a Lockdown Showdown in Berlin last week, with seven of the 10 race season squeezed into just eight days.

As a support category for the FIA Formula E championship, in which brother Mitch Evans has been racing with his own share of race wins, Simon Evans claimed his own eTrophy title in the competitive I-Pace one-make racing series that has attracted the likes of Indycar racer Katherine Legge and defending season one champion, Sergio Jimenez.

While waiting for his flight from Frankfurt back home, we caught up with Simon over a Zoom video chat to talk about his championship, how he transitioned from a rear-wheel drive V8 to an all-wheel drive electric SUV, his management of race strategy, the unique aspects of the electric series including a temporary boost, along with his Lego set, and how he finally managed to secure his championship victory, by just one point!

