Jamie Whincup's Supercars replacement revealed as teen star

The greatest Supercar driver in history will be replaced by an 18-year-old after Red Bull Racing confirmed Broc Feeney will take the seat of seven-times series champ Jamie Whincup in 2022.

Feeney will join Shane van Gisbergen at Red Bull Ampol Racing in 2022 with Whincup set to take up the role as Managing Director and Team Principal.

Feeney, who turns 19 in October, currently leads the Super2 series and will partner veteran Russell Ingall in a wildcard entry at the Bathurst 1000 in November.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for me to be replacing ‘The GOAT’, Jamie Whincup. It’s so surreal for me at the moment, but I think it will start to kick in at the start of next year,” Feeney told the Supercars website.

“To be aligned with this amazing team in my Super2 season and to be promoted into the main series is a dream come true.

“To be honest, I always wanted to get to Supercars, but to be behind the wheel of a Red Bull Ampol Racing machine is pretty exciting.

“The Super2 season has been a very important year for me. I knew at the start of the year that there was an opportunity to replace Jamie, and it all depended on how my results went this year.

“To get four out of six wins this season and winning two out of three rounds has been a great opportunity for me, and this now feels like a big reward.

“My focus at the moment is winning the Super2 championship, and then we’ll set some goals for next year. It is hard to have expectations at the moment going into next season, but I just want to have a consistent year and learn as much as I can.

“Everyone says the rookie year is the toughest, but I’m looking forward to having a good and consistent year.”

Whincup believes Feeney can have just as much success at Triple Eight as the team had when they took a punt on signing him 15 years ago when he couldn’t land a drive.

“I think some people will look at this decision and think we would have gone in an ‘established driver’ direction, but we’re not a team that takes things conservatively,” Whincup said.

“We take risks at Triple Eight, we’re on the front foot and we have a crack and lead with our gut-feel, and it seemed right to give Broc the opportunity.”

