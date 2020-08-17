Kiwi champion: Simon Evans takes out Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy title

Kiwi racer Simon Evans has managed to take out the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy title over in Berlin following a tense final race of the series, battling with the former champion.

Throughout the 25 minute + one-lap race, Evans kept the pressure on Caca Bueno by using 'Attack Mode', and managed to close the gap on several occasions, searching for an overtake.

Evans managed to make it to pole position twice during the race, just to be pushed back into second position after Bueno armed the power boost device himself.

While pole position would've been a great way to round out the championship, Evans maintained second as it was all he needed to take out the whole eTrophy series.

The defending champion, Sergio Jiminez finished in third behind Evans, a position that wasn't enough to keep the title from the hands of our Kiwi driver.

“Unreal experience - I’m incredibly proud to be the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY season two champion!" Evans said in a post-race interview.

"The I-PACE came through for me again and it was like a rocket! It’s been a tough nine days, with seven races but it’s been epic at the same time."