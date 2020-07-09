Kiwi Motorsport legend's documentary back on the big screen

Few race drivers in New Zealand are more deserving of having their lives immoralised in a film than Kenny Smith.

The 78-year-old (who's still racing and winning today, may I remind you) is a former New Zealand Grand Prix winner and a current Formula 5000 guru, with over six decades of racing now under his belt.

Late last year, Ken Smith, 60 Years at the Wheel hit screens across the country in a limited initial release. Having had its following release programme hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent regulations on mass gatherings, the documentary is back with new limited screenings in Auckland, Nelson, Dunedin, and Wanaka starting later this month.

Photo / Michael Craig

Smith is known for not only being a multi-time champion across various racing disciplines. He's also helped many a young racer with opening doors to bigger opportunities. One of his more recent race driver prodigies is Liam Lawson; a racer that claimed his maiden FIA Formula 3 race win over the weekend in Austria.

The feature-length film looks at Ken Smith's enormous history of racing, interweaving it between updates on his 60th year of motorsport (completed in 2017).

Beyond interviewing members of the Smith family, it also features guest appearances from the likes of Shane van Gisbergen, Scott Dixon, Gaz Whiter, Brendon Hartley, and a host of other Kiwi racing drivers who have been impacted by Smith's racing antics.

Perhaps the best part of it all, however, is the mountain of vintage footage and photography from races gone by. Tidbits and stills from races that haven't been seen on a screen for decades.

The first screening will take place on Thursday, July 23 at the Academy Theatre in Auckland City. It then travels to the Suter Theatre (Nelson) on August 2, Metro Cinema (Dunedin) on August 5, and Rubys Cinema (Wanaka) on August 6. Click here to book your ticket.