Kiwi star Rod Millen to take on Pikes Peak in 1000hp Toyota Tacoma

Last month it was confirmed that Kiwi drifting star Mad Mike would be making an appearance at Pikes Peak in an all-new Mazda3 hatch that's powered by a turbocharged quad rotor engine making more than 1200hp.

It turns out that Mike isn't the only Kiwi racer planning on taking on the infamous hill, as both Rod and Rhys Millen have also confirmed their entries, both with ridiculously cool cars.

Piloting the same Toyota Tacoma that saw him claim victory in 1998 and 1999, Rod's ride hardly shares anything with the truck it's based on anymore.

It's powered by a 2.1-litre four-cylinder engine that makes north of 1000hp, and has a whole heap of boost running through its veins.

To keep it grounded it not only gets a heap of visible aero up top, but also makes use of venturi tunnels in order to maximise ground effect.

In a far more modern chassis will be Rod's son Rhys, who's been confirmed to race in a Porsche 991 911 GT3R.

Featuring a body made entirely from carbon fibre, and all the aero one would ever need, details of this GT3's build are being kept quiet for the time being, but we wouldn't be surprised to see a pair of turbos also strapped to the 4.0-litre engine when it breaks cover.

Not only are Rhys and Rod the only New Zealand drivers to claim victory at Pikes Peak, but they have seven victories between them, a record that they'll be hoping to add to at this year's event.