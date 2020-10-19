Kiwi Supercars star Shane van Gisbergen sends Holden off in style with Bathurst victory

A famous 52-year old war has ended in a fairy tale finish for Holden with the Australian V8 legend claiming a final win over Ford.

In a fitting farewell for the brand that helped turn a regional race held on the side of a sheep paddock into Australia’s very own Monaco, Holden claimed its 34th and final Bathurst crown on an emotional day on the mountain.

A legend that began in 1968 when a car called the Monaro beat down a Falcon, Holden floored Ford in a thrilling final fight that went down to the last lap to leave the sport.

Dead and buried as a car company but a Bathurst legend that will never be lost, Shane van Gisbergen waved the famous red-flag for one final time on an emotional victory lap after beating new Mustang main man Cameron Waters in a one-on-one war.

Triple Eight Race Engineering owner Rolland Dane held back tears after his team ended Holden’s official involvement in the sport with a famous win.

Shane van Gisbergen prevailed after a lengthy duel with Cameron Waters at Bathurst.

The Commodore will be on track without official support next year before being replaced by the Camaro in 2021.

“It was an awesome job by all these guys and I really wanted to acknowledge the end of an era with Holden,” Dane said.

“We are leaving them with a tinge of sadness but also looking forward to the future. We have great plans which everyone has seen and hopefully we will be back here in a couple of years with the most exciting cars Bathurst has ever seen. But it is farewell to Holden as a new car brand in Australia and we have had some great memories. We are really sorry that we can’t share this win today with all those fans that would usually be here because of COIVD.

Fellow Kiwi Supercars star Scott McLaughlin missed the podium and his chance to silence the critics following last year's Bathurst win, but still managed to take out the Championship title.

It marked McLaughlin's third straight Supercars title, but he will be now packing his bags as he heads over to America to compete in the IndyCar Series for Team Penske.

- News.com.au