Kiwi vs Kangaroo-themed liveries revealed for Erebus' Bathurst 1000 entry

It's a return that even Murphy himself didn't see coming, but the New Zealand racing legend will be making his Bathurst 1000 return alongside Richie Stanaway later this year.

Just recently, Erebus Motorsport revealed the special livery that Murphy and Stanaway's Commodore will be wearing, and it includes a special New Zealand theme.

To contrast this one, Erebus' other Commodore has been given a Kangaroo-themed livery in the same style, putting the two sides of the Tasman up against each other.

“At Boost Mobile we have always been about the fans, the entertainment and supporting drivers and teams in a sport that we love,” said Peter Adderton, Boost Mobile Founder.

“There are many great stories about the ongoing battle between Australian and New Zealand drivers and to see who comes out on top at Bathurst is one of them.”

“We’ve had some fun with the liveries on both #51 and #99 and it’s great to see them come to life.”

Featuring a large Kiwi wrapped around either side, the Boost livery is unashamedly New Zealand, and it even features a few local sponsors including Buteline Plumbing System, Stadium Finance, and more.

“Like most motorsport fans, I cannot wait to see Murph and Richie take back the mountain in December,” said Boost Mobile founder Peter Adderton.

“The fans wanted this and it’s great that Boost Mobile and Erebus could make it happen. […] Richie is fast and has the talent to be a full-time driver and we’d like to see him get that chance; we all make mistakes and Richie’s learnt that the hard way.

“Murph has his own story to tell and has a huge amount of experience at the mountain. We’ve all seen his passion and dedication and he’ll compete as hard as any on the day.”

“Bathurst is obviously the biggest event on our calendar and to work alongside Boost and put this wildcard together has been amazing,” added Erebus Motorsport CEO Barry Ryan.

“We’ve built a great car and terrific team, along with Murph and Richie who are both incredible talents, so we are looking forward to that Sunday in December.

“It’s been a difficult year for everyone but concluding the season with Bathurst will be great for the fans who I know are looking forward to seeing Murph and Richie back on track.”