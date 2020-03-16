Lewis Hamilton slams those not taking Coronavirus warnings seriously

F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has taken aim at people who are still meeting in large gatherings despite a mounting coronavirus death toll across the world.

Hamilton was one of the more vocal critics of the Australian F1 Grand Prix, which was officially cancelled just hours before the first practice began.

Hamilton questioned why the race was still taking place on the Thursday in the face of leagues and events being cancelled and postponed.

Since then, seven events have been postponed with the Azerbaijan and Canadian Grands Prix set to be next.

A week ago, Hamilton took to social media and showed people how to wash their hands the proper way to attempt to avoid coronavirus, asking people to please take it seriously.

“I know that Coronavirus can make people nervous, but I want to reassure you all to stay calm, not to panic and remember to share some kindness and look after people who need help,” he wrote.

“Don’t forget that handwashing is the most important thing you can do to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. It’s more than just a quick rinse, you need to make sure you are using soap and water and washing for at least 20 seconds.”

But it appears that people haven’t been taking notice.

With vision of a packed Bondi Beach going global and scenes around the world of gatherings, countries including Australia have put in tough measures, including lock downs to ensure people are practising social distancing.

Hamilton himself has been in self isolation after being photographed with Idris Elba and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie — both have tested positive for coronavirus.

While it’s hitting close to home, Hamilton has lashed people still going out in an Instagram story.

Hamilton: ‘There are people out there still going to clubs and bars and large gatherings which I personally feel is totally irresponsible and selfish.’ #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/DvE95R04ot — Philip Duncan (@PhilDuncanF1) March 23, 2020

“I’m so sad to hear of the amount of deaths happening around the world,” Hamilton wrote on his Instagram account. “I know most of us are limited with the knowledge of why and how this has happened. There is nothing we can do about it either way except try to isolate ourselves, stop ourselves from catching it and spreading it.

“There are people out there still going to clubs and bars and large gatherings which I personally feel is totally irresponsible and selfish.

“I’m praying for my family’s safety each day but I’m also praying for you out there. I’m praying for those working at the local stores, deliverers, doctors and nurses who put their own health at risk to help others and keep the countries running. Those are the heroes. Please stay safe people.”

As for his health, Hamilton took to Twitter on Saturday to say everything was all right.

"I wanted to let you know that I'm doing well, feeling healthy and working out twice a day," he said on social media.

"I have zero symptoms, and it's now been 17 days since I saw Sophie and Idris. I have been in touch with Idris and happy to hear he is OK.

"I did speak to my doctor and double-checked if I needed to take a test, but the truth is, there is a limited amount of tests available, and there are people who need it more than I do, especially when I wasn't showing any symptoms at all.”

