McLaughlin set for success as V8 Supercars return to real-world racing

Kiwi V8 Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin is confident that his historical success at Sydney Motorsport Park will lead to big results as the series returns to real-world racing this weekend.

After managing to claim a victory and second-place finish at the season-opening Adelaide 500 back earlier this year, McLaughlin is heading into the Sydney event with a 27-point lead over Jamie Whincup.

The current V8 Supercars series champion is hoping to extend this lead over Whincup, and looks in good stead to, with a record six positions at the venue, and an incredible victory in 2014 after having car troubles.

“It’s a good place to start, Sydney Motorsport Park,” said McLaughlin. “Hopefully we can put on a good show.

“I’ve had some really good success there with previous teams and the FGX and now it will be the first time with the Mustang on the track there so I certainly believe it’s a track that will suit our car relatively well and hopefully we capitalise on a strong result.

“It’s a very short season and a lot of short sprint races where you are going to have to qualify well as well.”

“It has obviously been a long time between drinks and Adelaide seems like a year ago.

“From where we are now to where we were then a lot has changed within the category and within ourselves.

“We had a pretty good solid package beforehand but we definitely weren’t the best and hopefully we’ll come back stronger when we get to the track.”

Unsurprisingly, a series of strict restrictions accompany the series' return amid the Covid-19 pandemic. These include no spectators, only one photographer, and an limited mainstream media presence at the track.

The very first TV-only round kicks off tomorrow at around 5.30pm.