Mick Schumacher to make Formula One debut next month

Blessed with arguably the most iconic name in the Formula One world, Mick Schumacher looks to be following in his father's footsteps with an F1 debut coming up next month.

Michael's son will make an official Formula One race weekend debut at the Eifel Grand Prix, taking the wheel of the Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C39 around the Nürburgring.

Mick, who currently leads the FIA Formula 2 championship, has experience with the F1 equipment after he tested for both the Ferrari and Sauber teams back in 2019.

The 21-year-old driver will take Antonio Giovinazzi’s car for the session, before the Italian racing driver steps back into the car for the race weekend.

When asked about the oppotunity in an interview, Schumacher said: “I am overjoyed to get this chance in free practice. The fact that my first participation in a Formula 1 weekend will take place in front of my home audience at the Nürburgring makes this moment even more special.

"I would like to thank Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN and the Ferrari Driver Academy for giving me the opportunity to get another taste of Formula 1 air one and a half years after our common test drive in Bahrain.

"For the next ten days I’m going to prepare myself well, so that I can do the best possible job for the team and gain some valuable data for the weekend.”