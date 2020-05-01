Motofest and Southern Classic to go ahead with Mike Pero's support

With every motorsport event in New Zealand closing its doors sue to Covid-19 restrictions, Mike Pero has offered a light at the end of the tunnel for motorcycle racers and fans alike.

Thanks to Mike Pero Real Estate, both the Motofest and the Southern Classic will continue as planned, as long as the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted by then.

The Southern Classic takes place over the weekend of November 27,28,29 at Levels Raceway, Timaru while the Mike Pero MotoFest is scheduled for March 6 &7, 2021 at Hampton Downs.

“We will proceed on the basis that COVID 19 and its aftermath are well gone and we’re on our way back to New Zealand, the way we were.” Says Pero.

Mike Pero Real Estate has been the title sponsor of both events for the past 4 years.

Pero himself was a six-time New Zealand road racing champion throughout the '70s and '80s, and set a New Zealand land speed record that still stands to this day back in 1979.

“With all the ‘doom and gloom’ around the world I thought it important that we deliver some good news to our sport, their teams and the motorcycle followers around the country. After speaking (by Zoom) with the two organisers – Dave Reesby (Southern Classic, Timaru) and Mike Marsden (Motofest, Hampton Downs) we decided to get the news out early so teams can look forward to getting out on the track again, even if its several months away.”