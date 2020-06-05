MotorSport New Zealand launches support fund for local racing

New Zealand's governing and sanctioning body, MotorSport New Zealand, has confirmed a support package to the value of $200,000 to help competitors and clubs get back on their feet.

The announcement comes off the back of a forced quiet patch for the sport, as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the stay-at-home and social distancing recommendations that have come with it.

"As part of the next phase of the Back in Motion plan, we have put in place a $200,000 support package for competitors and clubs to encourage your return to motorsport," said MSNZ in its statement.

"MotorSport New Zealand has also negotiated with LVVTA some exemptions for LVVTA/MSNZ Authority Card too. Until 31 May 2021, authority card renewals will be accepted without the requirement for two events to have been completed in the previous twelve months.

"Additionally, the requirement for a safety audit, within the previous six months, has been extended out to twelve months prior to the date of renewal.

"You should expect a reduction in your next entry fee too with standard participation levies being reduced by 25%. All clubs and organisers are expected to pass this saving onto their competitors."

On top of these additions, MSNZ also confirmed a 25 per cent discount on event permits until December 31, 2020 and a 25 per cent reduction on participation levies.

"Keeping motorsport accessible to as many people as possible remains important to us. Our participation levies have not increased since 2014 (apart from a CPI adjustment in 2016) and the discount announced today further echoes our commitment to that," MSNZ added.

"We are looking forward to motorsport getting back in motion! We hope today’s announcement will help support our competitors and clubs in their return to competition."