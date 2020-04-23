NASCAR and Indy 500 champions sign on for Supercars virtual series

For the third week on the trot, the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries is set to gain a high-profile entry (or two) from overseas competition.

Following in the footsteps of Max Verstappen last week and Will Power and Simona de Silvestro this week, Joey Logano and Alexander Rossi are set to join the series as wildcards for next week's Wednesday night event at Watkins Glen and Montreal.

Rossi, a former Indy 500 champion with Andretti Autosports, will race for the American team's Supercars affiliate; Walkinshaw Andretti United. Logano meanwhile, a NASCAR title winner and Daytona 500 winner, will appear as a wildcard for series leaders DJR Team Penske.

For Logano it'll be his first foray into the Supercars scene, following a whirlwind career in NASCAR racing for Roger Penske.

“I’m pumped to be racing among the Supercars drivers. Like all professional race car drivers, they are supremely talented at what they do,” he said. “I’ve admired what my Penske teammates Scott McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard have achieved on track in what’s a highly competitive series.

“While we’re racing on the sim, I’m not going to hold back, though I know it’s going to be tough against a lot of these guys. I’m hoping some of my experience of running on road courses in the Cup Series will benefit me.”

Rossi, on the other hand, has raced a Supercar in the real world. He and fellow IndyCar star James Hinchcliffe raced together at last year's Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000; impressing many by staying on the lead lap for most of the race until a spin late cost them any chance of a top 10.

“I had such an incredible time driving the V8 Holden with WAU in Bathurst last year,” Rossi said. “It was a no-brainer for me to return virtually to the grid for two races where I know the tracks incredibly well and have had good success there in the past.”

Watch: Kiwis claim V8 clean sweep at Bathurst, controversy for McLaughlin

Rossi's inclusion is part of an esports exchange that sees regular Walkinshaw Andretti United Supercars driver Chaz Mostert confirmed as a starter for this weekend's IndyCar iRacing Challenge event at Circuit of the Americas.

“For me, it’s super exciting to compete in my first IndyCar race, even if it is virtually,” said Mostert. “Having the link between our organisations has presented me with an amazing opportunity, so a huge thank you to the entire Andretti Autosport team for having me.

“I’ll be looking to do a solid job, I’m not expecting too much. I’ve driven a Supercar around COTA once, but I’m tipping the INDYCAR will be a different kettle of fish.”