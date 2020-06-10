NASCAR driver to run Black Lives Matter livery in upcoming race

When it comes to racism, NASCAR has a chequered reputation both in the racing series, and its fanbase. But drivers seem to be making their voices heard in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Most prominently, Richard Petty Motorsports driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.—the only Black driver in the sport's top-level, has unveiled the black livery that his car will wear at tomorrow's race in Virginia.

The hood of the car shows clasped black and white hands above the words "Compassion, Love, Understanding." You'll find the Black Lives Matter hashtag on the rear fenders.

Team owner Richard Petty reportedly designed the peace symbol that sits below the hashtag, something that has appeared on numerous Petty cars previously. In this application, it is made up of hands of all colours.

"People will look up what this hashtag means, and hopefully get a better understanding and know that we are not trying to create division. We are trying to unite." Wallace said in a video.

"Running this race car... I think it’s going to speak volumes for what I stand for, but also what the initiative that NASCAR, the whole sport, is trying to push," he added.

In another notable move earlier this week, Wallace called for the banning of the confederate flag at NASCAR races. "No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. So it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them."