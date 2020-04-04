Nostalgia Drags: NZ's best display of classic muscle on the strip

Today – early autumn weather permitting of course – would have seen a few monsters from the past crank into life.

With the air scented by methanol fumes, fried rubber and a lacing of nitromethane, the annual Bay Rodders Inc. Classic Cover Nostalgia Drags should have been firing up at Meremere Dragway this morning.

Until the COVID-19 lockdown halted the quarter-mile fun.

The annual celebration of Wild Bunch door slammers, wheel-standing Vintage Gassers, front-engine dragsters, hot rods and muscle cars will have to wait till next year.

Cool cars and a relaxed old school atmosphere have made the Nostalgias one of my favourite days on the local motorsport calendar.

With no `strip action today it seemed like a good time to look back over recent years of Nostalgia Drags competition and showcase a few of the historic local cars and visiting internationals that have rolled into the staging beams to celebrate Kiwi drag racing history.