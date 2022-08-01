Shane van Gisbergen completes another clean sweep at The Bend

Shane van Gisbergen has completed another clean sweep of a race weekend in the Supercars Championship, this time doing it at 'The Bend' which is regarded as a Mustang-friendly track.

Not only did the Kiwi star come away from the weekend with three from three wins, but he also set the fastest lap in every race, meaning he grabbed every single one of the 315 points on offer.

The reason that The Bend is regarded as a Mustang track is because the blue-badged coupes have managed to win ten out of the eleven races that have been held there since the new Mustang's introduction in 2019.

The Mustang's dominance was still evident in qualifying, with the Fords taking every pole position on offer over the weekend, but Shane's ability once the races started was unmatchable.

“Everyone says it’s a Mustang track and all this because of the aero,” he told Speedcafe.

“You just have to… Well, I have to believe in my mind that the parity is the same.

“We have been weak here, and I did struggle with the car a lot; I was making a lot of mistakes in practice.

“My car was very hard to drive, but very fast, so I kind of just had to put up with it and adjust.

“We didn’t really change much; I just worked on myself and trying to get better.

“But, thanks to the team. They’ve done an awesome job; I feel like we were just a seat spacer this weekend,” he laughed.

Following the weekend's results, van Gisbergen is now 393 points ahead of his closest competitor in the championship standings. The Sandown SuperSprint is up next on August 19.

