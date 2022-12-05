Supercars: Feeney, Doohan brought full circle by Adelaide win

Broc Feeney’s childhood friend Jack Doohan (see below pic of Feeney and Doohan in 2014) proved a lucky charm for the first-time Supercars winner in Adelaide.

Feeney took out the VALO Adelaide 500 on Sunday after outlasting Chaz Mostert.

It was rookie Feeney’s first Supercars race victory, and it came with Doohan in the Red Bull Ampol Racing garage.

Formula 2 driver Doohan was joined by father Mick, the five-time 500cc world champion.

Feeney and Doohan junior’s lives crossed paths in their youth as they battled through the ranks.

Feeney’s father Paul, a long-time friend of Mick, was a motorcycle racer.

Broc rode bikes until he was nine, and set off after a career in cars.

Paul, Mick and Jack were major influences on Broc’s career, and all were on site to watch the 20-year-old win on Sunday.

Mick often messages Broc after races, while Jack has remained close friends with the young Holden star.

Mick also recently organised a chance meet-and-great for Broc with idol, six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez.

“Unbelievable,” Doohan posted to social media.

“Racing karts and growing up together since we were seven.

“To see you win your first ever Supercars race and also Holden’s last ever was emotional.

“So happy for you."

Doohan’s career journey has gone down the open-wheel path, and he became a F2 winner this year.

Virtuosi Racing driver Doohan, three months Feeney’s junior, won F2 races at Silverstone, Hungary and Spa Francorchamps.

He recently tested an Alpine F1 car at Abu Dhabi, and has since returned Down Under — and Feeney made it count.

“This is such an amazing feeling,” Feeney said.

"It sunk in when I walked out on the podium and everyone was screaming.

"I didn’t realise how much stuff goes on when you win a race – you get pulled in every direction.

“It’s so cool and I’m sure later tonight it will sink in and we will realise what we’ve achieved.

"It was a pretty special moment walking out in front of all of the fans and everyone cheering.

"It’s pretty special, a lot of people have supported me here and I’m sure we will celebrate hard tonight.”

Feeney finished sixth overall in his rookie season, and also scored podiums in Tasmania and Sandown.

Teammate Shane van Gisbergen officially won the 2022 championship on Sunday, finishing seventh.

Red Bull Ampol Racing also sealed the teams' championship.

The 2023 Repco Supercars Championship will commence in Newcastle next March.

Tickets are on sale on Supercars.com and Ticketek.com.

Learn more about BP Ultimate