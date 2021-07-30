Supercars: Pukekohe Park race cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions

New Zealand Supercars fans will miss out on yet another event at Pukekohe Park as Covid-19 travel restrictions have forced its cancellation for the second year in a row.

The Auckland track was set to host the event on the weekend of November 6-7, but it's understood that it will be left off the calendar when it's announced later this week.

News of its cancellation was first broken by Australian motorsport outlet Speedcafe. The report cited New Zealand's tough stance on the trans-Tasman travel bubble which is set to close on September 18.

This news was subsequently confirmed by New Zealand Supercars star Shane van Gisbergen, who was obviously disappointed.

"Another year of no Supercars in NZ. Gutting. Racing as a kiwi at Pukekohe is the best feeling as a driver. I miss it that’s for sure," said the Kiwi.

The last time that Pukekohe Park held a Supercars event was back in 2019, as the 2020 event was cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

As for the rest of this year's season, it's likely that the Queensland Raceway meet will be cancelled as well as the Perth SuperNight event.