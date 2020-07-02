Supercars set to cancel next event and return to Sydney instead

The Supercars Championship looks set to take the unprecedented turn of scheduling two events in a row at the same venue, according to overseas reports.

While it's yet to be confirmed by the series, the championship is set to cancel its forthcoming SuperSprint event at Winton in Victoria according to a report by motorsport news outlet Speedcafe — replacing it with an event at the same race track it raced on last weekend; Sydney Motorsport Park.

The move comes as the Queensland Government adopts more strict Covid-19 measures. Simultaneously, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Victoria has surged by virtue of increased testing in Melbourne and suspected community outbreak.

Specifically, the Queensland Government's new restrictions would require people from the state to quarantine for two weeks — raising a challenge for teams like the Red Bull Holden Racing Team and Shell V-Power Racing, which are both based in Queensland.

The news comes days after Supercars confirmed it would be able to have spectators from the general public for the first time since its opening round in Adelaide, at the event following Winton in Darwin.

The switch in venue is understood to have no impact on dates, with the event still set to take place on July 18–19. Although, that doesn't mean the event will be a simple cut and paste of what took place last weekend.

It's been reported that the event could switch to being a night race, completed under lights. The Supercars last raced at the venue under lights in 2018, with the event hailed as a successful return to night racing.

It's also been rumoured by Motorsport.com that the series may look at running Sydney Motorsport Park's short 'Druitt' circuit layout instead.