Supercars: van Gisbergen claims wins across the board in Perth

It was a weekend of ups and downs for Kiwi Supercars star Shane van Gisbergen over in Perth, who managed to snag a couple of wins across the three races.

The Kiwi star took out the top spot in Race 10, and Race 12, while also taking pole following qualifying for Race 12.

Starting from third in Race 10, van Gisbergen managed to climb his way through the two positions above, and finish on pole extending his lead in the Championship standings.

Race 11 saw van Gisbergen start in 11th position, but by the end of the race he had managed to get up to fifth place claiming an impressive six positions on the way.

As usual, this weekend wasn't without its controversies, with Cam Waters crossing the line in first place, but a steward ruling regarding an unsafe re-entry saw the Monster Energy Mustang suffer a five-second penalty.

Another piece of controversy from this race involved a collision between Jack Le Brocq and Scott Pye. The contact sent Pye's Commodore into the wall backwards, leaving it a managled wreck. Luckily Pye managed to walk away without injury.

After claiming the top spot in qualifying for Race 12, van Gisbergen starting the weekend's final race in the same fashion as he ended it. The Kiwi star topped the podium for a second time in Perth, with James Courtney and Will Davison in second and third respectively.

Following this weekend's wins, van Gisbergen is still topping the points standings, 164 points clear of Anton De Pasquale who is in second place.

Learn more about BP Ultimate