Supercars: van Gisbergen completes a clean sweep in Tasmania

The Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint at Symmons Plains Supercars event ended in victory for Kiwi star Shane van Gisbergen.

After winning race three on Saturday, van Gisbergen dominated race four on Sunday, and did the same later that day during race five.

In the last race of the weekend, van Gisbergen overtook Will Davidson on just lap three, and managed to stay in the lead for the remainder of the race.

Going into race five, Will Davidson and Jack Le Brocq qualified on the front row, leaving van Gisbergen to start from third in the grid.

Despite Le Brocq making a fantastic start and getting away from the start in pole position, a big front lock-up on lap 2 saw him drop down to 23rd after running long.

In second position, van Gisbergen first attempted a failed pass on Davidson on lap 3, but then managed to get around on lap six.

It was basically the perfect weekend for the Kiwi star who managed to pick up five bonus points, and now sits 67 points over Anton De Pasquale who sits in second in the championship standings.

In the team standings, Triple Eight Race Engineering is nine points up in the teams championship following the race weekend, with Dick Johnson Racing in second.

