Supercars: van Gisbergen's wild weekend ends off the podium

A wild topsy turvy weekend ended with a sixth-place finish for Kiwi Supercars star Shane van Gisbergen at the second race of the 2022 Supercars Championship at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Bathurst winner Chaz Mostert was the one that claimed the chequered flag at the end of the race, after making the most of his soft tyres following the second safety car period of the race.

Shane's sixth-place finish comes after a fantastic result on Saturday, where he was able to win the opening race. Despite making an extra pit stop, the Kiwi star managed to come in 20 seconds ahead of the pack.

Unfortunately, the same luck didn't follow him throughout yesterday's race, where an early spin off the track left van Gisbergen in 21st position, and a lap down on the leading cars.

Intermittent rain throughout the afternoon proved challenging for tyre selection across the board, with teams opting for different strategies on slick and wet tyres.

In an impressive turn of fortune, van Gisbergen used the second safety car of the race to his advantage, and managed to climb back from 18th to sixth following the restart, where he ended up finishing.

With Chaz Mostert claiming victory in Sydney it means that the reigning Bathurst winner leads the Supercars championship for the first time in his career, with De Pasquale in second, and van Gisbergen in third.

Learn more about BP Ultimate