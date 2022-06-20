Supercars: van Gisbergen scores two podiums in Darwin

With a race record of nine wins from the last 15 races this season, Kiwi Supercars star Shane van Gisbergen was a hot favourite to win in Darwin over the weekend.

Though SVG didn't manage to clinch the top spot in either of the first two races, he still managed a podium finish in both, meaning that some good Championship points were scored.

Unfortunately, the last race of the weekend was a different story entirely for SVG, after going wheel to wheel with Will Davison after a restart, and suffering steering damage.

Insult was added to injury for the Kiwi star as not only did he drop to the back of the pack as a result, but also incurred a 15-second time penalty, which put him out of contention entirely.

"Our race was good and bad," he said. "We were just following the leading cars for most of the race.

"We tried a different strategy in our pitstop by changing three tyres, mainly to get the fastest lap, but also to have a shot at the Shell cars in front.

"Unfortunately, our pitstop didn’t go too well today, which meant we ran out of laps at the end of the race to gain any more positions. It was good to get a podium in the end."

Following the second race of the weekend, SVG's Championship lead had stretched out to 274 points, but that was cut down to 214 following the final race.

