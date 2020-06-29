Tributes flow for Kiwi motorsport stalwart Clark Proctor

One of New Zealand's longest lasting and most versatile racers, Clark Proctor, died last Friday in Middlemore Hospital after battling a short illness.

Proctor was a popular fixture at race tracks all around the country, having been competitive across a wide spectrum of different codes. Beyond that, he was also known as the face of scrap metal business, Metalman, and as a jovial 'racer's racer' on and off the track.

Photo / file, The Aucklander

"Clark was a charismatic personality that attacked life with vigour and enthusiasm rarely matched by others," said Targa New Zealand's Peter Martin.

"He is survived by his partner Jackie and their two children Georgia and Jack who we are all thinking of at this time."

The flowing of tributes for the 62-year-old underlined the depth of his career. Former rivals from the worlds of speedway, rallying, and open-wheel, touring car, and GT circuit racing have all paid their respects to the Auckland race driver.

He was also a supporting voice for the homegrown Super Black Racing Supercars team, among other projects.

Proctor was arguably best known for his stint in the NZV8s, as well as for his efforts in various Targa New Zealand events. While the best of these came aboard his Nissan R35 GT-R in latter years, it was his (often airborne) turbocharged Ford Escort.

Along with the production-based GT-R used in Targa, Proctor was also a recent front-runner in New Zealand's North and South Island endurance championships with a GT3-spec Nissan GT-R. These performances included appearances in the visiting CAMS Australian GT Endurance Championship.

Hampton Downs Motorsport Park will have a farewell service for Proctor at 2.30pm on Wednesday, July 1 at the Pavilion.