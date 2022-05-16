Watch: Charles Leclerc crashes 1974 Ferrari at Monaco Historic Grand Prix

Formula One championship leader, Charles Leclerc, crashed a 1974 Ferrari at the Monaco Historic Grand Prix on Sunday.

Leclerc was driving the championship-winning 1974 Ferrari 312T, which previously belonged to three-time champion, Niki Lauda, as part of a parade alongside the ex-Ferrari driver and six-time Le Mans 24 Hours victor Jacky Ickx.

But, it all turned to custard when the Monaco resident backed the car into the barriers, dislodging the vehicle's rear wing.

The crash happened on the famous rascasse corner, which was already slippery because of oil and debris from previous crashes.

Making things more embarrassing, the commentators made a cheeky joke that instead of dismantling the idea that young drivers can't handle classic F1 cars, Leclerc dismantled a classic F1 car.

To be able to drive a historic car at an event like this must have been an absolute dream for Leclerc, especially as he was born and raised in Monaco.

He expressed his disappointment and embarrassment in a Tweet, reading: "When you thought you already had all the bad luck of the world in Monaco and you lose the brakes into rascasse with one of the most iconic historical Ferrari Formula 1 car."

Jackie Ickx, who was driving alongside Leclerc in his old 1972 Ferrari 312B2, was seen consoling him after the race before posing for photos in front of Ickx's 312B2.