Watch: F1 driver lucky to be alive after car explodes in fireball at Bahrain GP

The Bahrain Grand Prix was red-flagged on the first lap after a horrific moment that saw Romain Grosjean's Haas engulfed in a fireball after colliding with the barriers.

Grosjean climbed out of the car through the flames and was dragged away from the fire by marshals before being helicoptered to hospital with a suspected broken rib and burns.

A horrific crash to start the #BahrainGP this evening. Thankfully, Romain Grosjean survived this hit and seems to be okay 🙏



Haas F1 Team says Grosjean has some minor burns, but is okay otherwise. pic.twitter.com/LeJ99gILN1 — UNB! Motorsports (@UNBMotorsports) November 29, 2020

It was a terrifying moment after the start with all the drivers bunched up.

But with some going wide, it appeared as though Grosjean tried to cut through the pack into a gap but came in contact with the wheel of AlphaTauri's Daniil Kvyat, driving straight into the barrier at turn 3, a corner which is taken at approximately 140m/h (225km/h).

The car was sliced in half by the barrier with the tail sitting separate from the fire.

Haas team principal Gunther Steiner was quick to thank the rescue crews for their reactions, calling the crash "scary".

"The latest what I've got, he's doing OK," he told Sky Sports. "I don't want to make a medical comment here but he had light burns on his hands and ankles. He's obviously shaken and for sure is going through all the checks you need to do after an impact like this but he's conscious and he's fine.

"If you see where the barrier has been torn down, it's unbelievable. I think we were lucky by being unlucky. I prefer that luck than racing luck."

Sky Sports' David Croft immediately called the crash "horrendous" as the race was immediately red flagged.

Martin Brundle added that it was "so unusual to see a Formula One car with all the safety cells and fuel and what have you immediately go into flames".

"The driver is well protected with fire proof clothing, helmet, gloves, boots and everything but that just went straight up," he said.

But Brundle said he couldn't remember a time he had seen a car explode like that.

Grosjean was taken by the medical staff to an ambulance before being taken by helicopter to hospital.

Marshals were lucky as well with two tyres flying off the car, before they rushed to Grosjean's aid.

"That's a miracle," Brundle said, while Croft added "I've not seen a car like that in my time commentating in Formula One".

Brundle continued: "It's pierced the barrier like a tin opener and that's just levered the car apart such was the energy. But full respect to the FIA, and the teams and the designers and all the stress analysis for constantly trying to improve the structural integrity of the survival cell or the chassis. That's just saved his life because that is just extraordinary."

"The fact that Romain Grosjean has survived that crash is not only miraculous but quite frankly marvellous as well," Croft said. "That is horrendous."

The pit crews were left stunned with many looking on in disbelief.

- News.com.au