Watch: F1 stars Verstappen and Tsunoda go 'Swamp Buggy' racing in Florida

For the first time ever, Formula 1 is racing in Florida, and to celebrate the inaugural Miami GP, the stars are looking to enjoy some local fun.

Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda are somewhat teammates in the fact that both teams are owned by Red Bull, so it only makes sense to see the two going up against each other in some typical Florida racing.

Unlike Formula 1 cars that prefer to race in the dry, the two racers are piloting 'Swamp Buggies' in this video, which are large vehicles that look to be mechanical marvels.

Like the F1 cars, these buggies have almost 1000hp on tap, but use V8s to get this massive power figure, unlike the F1 cars that use turbocharged hybrid engines.

As you'd expect, both the F1 drivers manage to beat their respective rivals in the first heat, coming up against each other in the final round.

Check out the video to find out which F1 star can take the win whilst racing in a very different environment to what they're used to.