Watch: Inside the South Island Endurance Series with Tom Alexander

Last week on Zooming with DRIVEN, we were joined by Kiwi racing champion Tom Alexander, who is competing in the South Island Endurance Series.

Throughout his career, Tom has competed in a wide variety of racing series', but the South Island Endurance Series is shaping up to be one of the best yet.

Click here to watch the full Zooming with DRIVEN episode

Backed by BlackBull Markets, Tom has been driving an Audi R8 GT3 car up until this point, but that is set to change as the series kicks off at Ruapuna down in Christchurch on September 4.

Here, Tom will get behind the wheel of a Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 car, that just recently made its way over from Australia, where it was set to compete in the Bathurst 12 Hour endurance race.

Unlike road-going GT-Rs, these GT3 cars are restricted to a rear-wheel drive drivetrain, and have a lot more power than what you'd expect to see in one. Tom explains that he is expecting their car to have over 500kW.

If you're interested in watching the South Island Endurance Series, each race will be streamed live on Sky Sport.

The Ruapuna race kicks off the series in early September, before they head down to Teretonga on September 18, Highlands on October 2, and finally, Levels on October 16.