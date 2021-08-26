Watch: Netflix gives first look at Michael Schumacher documentary

Though Lewis Hamilton might've bettered his records, Michael Schumacher will still go down as one of the Formula 1 greats, with an absolutely stellar performance in the sport.

Just recently, Netflix gave viewers their first look at an all-new documentary, exploring the life of the champion, from entry-level karting success all the way through to Grand Prix victory.

Set to release on September 15, this documentary will explore Schumacher's success in Formula 1, and his off-track life with his family.

Shown in this trailer are interviews with Michael's father, wife, and two children, one of which is currently racing in Formula 1 under the Haas team.

Fellow F1 great Sebastien Vettel is also shown in the trailer, explaining how he has always looked up to Schumacher throughout his career.

Michael's long-serving manager Sabine Kehm has described the movie as the "family's gift to their beloved husband and father."

The film's director Vanessa Nocker noted that Schumacher's wife, Corinna, had been the "greatest support" while making the film.

"She was great and brave enough to let us do what we wanted, and so we respected and kept her boundaries. A very inspiring, warm woman who made a lasting impression on all of us."