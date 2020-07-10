Watch: Official e-scooter racing series to kick off in 2021

Razor scooters just got a lot cooler.

A new international eSkootr race series using electric scooters has been announced.

The hair-raising competition will have professional riders scooting around urban tracks at speeds up to 100km/h with little to protect them in the event of a crash.

A race-ready prototype of the lightning-fast scooter will be revealed later this year.

Backed by big names in motorsport including Formula E driver Lucas Di Grassi and former F1 driver Alex Wurz the series is set to kick off in 2021.

At the heart of the championship is promoting the benefits of sustainable micro-transport options such as electric scooters and bikes.

While these forms of transport have failed to take off in Australia – with a lot of electric bikes finding their way into urban waterways – the technology is widely used throughout some of Europe’s biggest cities.

Micro-transportation is an affordable way for younger people to get around and reduces the dependence of cars, which would create a cleaner environment for urban areas.

Di Grassi says the sport is a perfect way to showcase the benefit of clean, sustainable transport.

“The concept of a new series, operating on a global scale with professional participants, yet running with a carbon-zero footprint and offering solutions for a better, more mobile society is a fascinating glimpse toward a more accessible and sustainable way to go racing,” he says.

While there aren’t too many details of the coming championship. The series could work as an undercard to the Formula E racing series, which has been in running since 2014 and is pitched as an electric car version of Formula 1.