Watch: 'Priceless' classic Ferrari Formula 1 car damaged in exhibition race

After it was cancelled in 2019, the Historic Grand Prix of Monaco was set to run in 2020, but due to Covid-19 restrictions, it had to be pushed back for another year.

So when the historic engines first fired up over the weekend in Monaco, fans were beyond excited to see some racing action from the speed machines of yesteryear.

Seeing that Ferrari in the wall 😫💥



Relive the moment Marco Werner and race leader Jean Alesi made contact!#SkyF1 | #F1 | #GrandPrixMonacoHistorique pic.twitter.com/34jvVrk71L — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) April 26, 2021

Featuring a number of famous drivers and cars from Formula 1's rich history, the event was quite a spectacle to behold, and one of the highlights was Nicki Lauda's Ferrari 312B3.

Famous for being piloted by Lauda in the 1974 F1 season, the red racer driven by Jean Alesi flew off the line to claim P1 from the start of the race. Three-time Le Mans winner Marco Werner was right on his tail throughout the race, coming dangerously close to hitting the Ferrari numerous times.

Given the extra years of development in Werner's 1976 Lotus, he almost managed to get past the Ferrari on a couple of occasions, but the tight Monaco street course made for tough racing.

Unfortunately, the Lotus made contact with the Ferrari with just three laps remaining, sending Lauda's priceless Ferrari into the barrier. Werner ended up copping a penalty for this, sending him to P3 on the finishing grid.

“When there is no space, you cannot pass,” Alesi said afterwards.

“I am disappointed because I could do nothing to avoid hitting the wall. Also because we were having a great race, but I will be back next year.”