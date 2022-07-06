Watch Rod Millen's Toyota Tacoma slip and slide up Pikes Peak

When it comes to the iconic Pikes Peak Hill Climb, the Millen name is by far the most successful.

This is because both Rod and his son Rhys have seemingly made it their life mission to conquer the hill in all manner of high-powered vehicles, rain hail or shine.

Just recently, Pikes Peak celebrated its 100th anniversary, and both Rod and Rhys were in attendance, ready to blast their way up the iconic mountain road.

This year, Rod piloted the same 1999 Toyota Tacoma that he won the event with back in 1998 and 1999. And although a lot has changed since those days, Rod was still on the pace, finishing in eighth position overall.

Despite the fact that the hill has been paved since Rod's victories all those years ago, foggy and wet weather meant that Rod was down a minute on his record-setting time all those years ago.

11.06 was when the clock stopped as Millen rolled over the line after fighting snap oversteer the whole way up the hill. Watch his full onboard fun aobve.