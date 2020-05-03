Watch: Scott McLaughlin wins Indianapolis 175 following last-lap chaos

Scott McLaughlin has successfully rounded out his virtual six-round IndyCar iRacing Challenge with a surprising last-lap victory at the Indianapolis First Responder 175. Having started the lap from fifth, a string of incidents saw him rise to the top spot by the chequered flag.

The race came down to a hectic nine-lap sprint to the chequered flag; McLaughlin, the race pole-sitter and sporting backing from PIRTEK, sat buried in seventh as Simon Pagenaud and Graham Rahal held the top two spots.

It only took another lap for defending Indy 500 winner Pagenaud to be pushed into the wall at turn one, following contact with Rahal as a result of a rocketing Norris making the lead battle three wide at turn one. The incident made it a McLaren SP 1-2-3; Norris leading Pato O’Ward and Oliver Askew.

McLaughlin had carved his way up to fourth, bringing Marcus Ericsson with him. The Supercars ace had the freshest tyres out of all the leaders, but was battling a creased wing. The top five all jostled, Ericsson getting by McLaughlin with six laps to go. Ericsson continued to progress, momentarily passing O’Ward for third before losing the spot again.

Norris was able to drive away from the pack, and looked like a likely victor until three laps to go, when he crashed into the lapped car of Pagenaud at the final corner. It sealed a brilliant, chaotic final lap.

Ericsson had a fantastic run on the leading pair of McLarens on the back straight, seeing the former Formula 1 driver claim the lead in turn three. Into turn four they were neck-in-neck. Ericsson then copped a big hit from O’Ward at the final corner into the wall.

Another look at the last half lap, onboard with @ConorDaly22 who we're sure had no reaction nor raise in heart rate. #INDYCAR // #INDYCARChallenge // @IMS pic.twitter.com/QJANbDjKUN — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 2, 2020

This left Askew and the late-rising Santino Ferucci to fight for the win on the final stretch to the finish-line. It looked like Askew would be able to find off his fellow youngster, only for Ferrucci to appear to veer hard left into the McLaren while trying to side-draft.

The two crashed hard, leaving McLaughlin with a clear run up the inside to collect what wound up being an unlikely Indy win. Conor Daly claimed second, some two tenths off the lead, with the wrecked cars of Ferrucci, Askew, and O'Ward finishing third to fifth. Sebastien Bourdais, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Zach Veach, Felix Rosenqvist, and Scott Dixon completed the top 10.

First Responder Indianapolis 175

1. Scott McLaughlin

2. Conor Daly

3. Santino Ferrucci

4. Oliver Askew

5. Pato O'Ward

6. Sebastien Bourdais

7. Ryan Hunter-Reay

8. Zach Veach

9. Felix Rosenqvist

10. Scott Dixon

11. Marcus Ericsson

12. Alexander Rossi

13. Graham Rahal

14. Will Power

15. Scott Speed

16. Helio Castroneves

17. Marco Andretti

18. Jack Harvey

19. James Davison

20. RC Enerson

21. Lando Norris

22. Josef Newgarden

23. Max Chilton

24. Rinus Veekay

25. Simon Pagenaud

26. Alex Palou

27. Sage Karam

28. Ed Carpenter

29. Stefan Wilson

30. Takuma Sato

31. Dalton Kellett

32. Colton Herta

33. Tony Kanaan