Watch: Sri Lanka's tuk-tuk racing league is just as crazy as it sounds

It's said that automotive racing first started as soon as the second car was built, and ever since, petrol heads all around the world have been racing anything with an engine.

So from this logic, it should come as little surprise to hear that there is a fully-functioning tuk-tuk racing league in Sri Lanka, sponsored by Red Bull of course.

Dubbed the 'Tuk It 2020' the race takes place over three crazy stages, and is now in its fourth year of operation. This year, 200 teams gathered to take part in the grueling 128km race.

To complete the first motocross-like stage, teams had to take a leaf out of sidecar racing, and manage the tuk-tuk's weight around corners by leaning out either side. Without this aspect, a rollover would be inevitable.

Those that managed to survive this first stage then have to take on tougher terrain before making the trek over the race's finish line in Dambulla, which is more than 100 kilometres away.

As with any race, the team that reaches the finish line first takes home the big prize, but other teams also have a shot at winning something by decorating their tuk-tuk.

If this sounds like your cup of tea, and you don't mind falling out of a tuk-tuk multiple times, the tournament is running again this October, but spans over 13 days this time.

Unsurprisingly, a $100 "damage" deposit is required upon sign up, and by the looks of these races, you probably won't ever get that back.