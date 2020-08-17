Whincup edges out McLaughlin in Darwin Supercars nail-biter

Jamie Whincup has declared himself “back in the fight” after winning a one-on-one war with Scott McLaughlin to revive his championship dream.

Matching the might of the Mustang to show the Commodore could still be king, Whincup gave every Holden fan hope when he delivered McLaughlin a rare defeat.

“That race felt like 2017 and 2018 when we were going massively head to head,” Whincup said.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t given them (DJR/Team Penske) much of a run in recent times but it was great to be able to take the fight to them. Hopefully we gave everyone at home what they wanted.”

Maybe the only man that can stop McLaughlin from claiming a V8 three-peat, Whincup proved he was no fading force by beating the flying Ford in a fair fight.

Whincup bounced back from a practice crash to win both the last race and the Triple Crown.

“I am completely rapt because we ground it out all weekend,” Whincup said.

“We had a quick carn and got the win. We are pretty proud to get the win.”

McLaughlin claimed a Darwin pole three-peat to edge another step closer to Whincup’s all time qualifying record.

Continuing his stunning season of one lap speed, McLaughlin claimed his seventh qualifying win of the season when he went back-to-back to win both Sunday sessions after also winning on Saturday.

Taking his career tally to 68, the Ford flyer is now just 18 qualifying wins away from equalling Whincup’s all-time record of 86.

McLaughlin declared his pole three-peat part payment for finishing 20th in the first race.

“It’s awesome to get pole times three,” McLaughlin said.

“It’s the first half of the payback for the guys.

“I am still kicking myself after yesterday, I was pretty disappointed last night going to bed but knew I had time to repay the team.

The final instalment of the Triple Crown saw Whincup and McLaughlin go head-to-head in a top of the table fight.

Continuing the heavyweight rivalry between DJR Team Penske and Red Bull, McLaughlin blasted out of the blocks to land the first blow for Ford.

But Whincup hit back in his Holden when the seven-time champion undercut the flying Falcon to steal the lead.

