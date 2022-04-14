Young Russian racer loses racing licence following "unspeakable act"

A 15-year-old Russian karter has had his racing licence revoked for making what appeared to be a Nazi salute after winning a round of the European Karting Championship in Portugal.

Artem Severiukhin, competing under an Italian licence because the FIA has banned Russian competitors, struck his heart twice with his fist before extending his right arm in a gesture suspected of being a Nazi salute. He then burst out laughing on the winner’s podium at Portimao.

The FIA, motorsport’s governing body, announced an investigation into the incident while his Swedish team, Ward Racing, said they had fired the driver.

Now Severiukhin has been dealt a fresh blow after the Italian Automobile Club (ACI) decided to revoke his racing licence following an extraordinary general meeting.

In a statement, the ACI described his gesture as “unspeakable and unacceptable” and did not rule out further penalties.

The racing body said in a statement: “During the extraordinary meeting of the Sports Council of the Automobile Club of Italy — convened to take urgent measures following the unspeakable and unacceptable gesture of the Russian kart driver Artem Severiukhin, on the podium of the European junior kart race in Portimao — is still in progress, we learn that the Board itself has decided the immediate withdrawal of Severiukhin’s sports licence and has, at the same time, referred him to the Sports Justice so that it can evaluate the definition of further sanctions that fall within its own sphere of competence.

“Severiukhin has shown a lack of respect not only for the universal values that have always inspired every sport, but also for humanity, dignity and civil coexistence.

“Severiukhin had obtained the Italian licence, as foreseen by the FIA regulations, which allow young drivers of any nationality the widest freedom of movement among International Federations, in order to allow them to grow professionally in those countries — such as Italy — which have a great tradition in motorsport training and in starting drivers to become professionals.

“Our country, in particular, has always been the most important in the world as far as karting is concerned, as demonstrated by the fact that in 2021 alone, 355 foreign drivers of the most varied nationalities obtained an Italian sports licence for this discipline.”

Severiukhin said he had been misunderstood. “I won the round of the European Championship and was very happy,” he was quoted as saying by a Russian Automobile Federation spokesperson, according to Motosport.com.

“I’m from Russia. I thanked the team and my relatives from Russia. Someone saw a bad gesture in my actions, but it’s not. I just thanked them. I am Russian, I am from Russia and I stand by my country.”

The site also quoted the Russian Automobile Federation as saying they too were investigating “a gesture that some perceived as the ‘Roman salute’.”

They pointed out that the driver was competing under the Italian flag and the Italian anthem was playing as he made the gesture.

“We also report that we consider unacceptable any, even an accidental manifestation of fascism and Nazism in Russian motorsport and among Russian athletes,” said the Russian body.

Severiukhin later posted a video message on his Instagram account, apologising for being a “fool”.

“I want to apologise to everyone for what happened yesterday,” he said.

“Standing on the podium I made a gesture that many perceived as a Nazi salute. This is not true. I have never supported Nazism and consider it one of the worst crimes against humanity.”

Severiukhin added he “just wanted to make a gesture” to show his gratitude after the win.

“I know that I am a fool and I’m ready to be punished but please believe that there was no intention in my actions, there was no support for Nazism or Fascism. There was no desire to offend spectators, fans, athletes or the team,” he said.

