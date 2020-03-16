Beach Hop postponed to November in response to coronavirus outbreak

Repco Beach Hop, one of New Zealand's largest annual motoring gatherings, is the latest event to be postponed in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

The event posted its update on social media earlier today, confirming that its dates will change from March 25–March 29 to November 25–November 29.

"We have taken our time to evaluate the options and considered what is best for our community to make the right decision. Each and every major event has a different dynamic and people must try to understand what goes on behind the scenes when making critical decisions in very stressful circumstances," said Beach Hop's Noddy Watts.

"First and foremost we treasure the town we live in and want to protect the people that live here and not put them at risk. We’ve been looking to central Government for leadership to guide us in making this decision. The announcement on Saturday that all travelers from overseas to New Zealand must have a compulsory 14 day self isolation period reinforced this decision, as our festival entertainment line up includes more than 20 people arriving from overseas to perform at the festival in various bands.

"This has wiped out our entertainment programme and, as Repco Beach Hop is a Rock’n’Roll Festival, this is a major component of what we are here to celebrate.

"We appreciate the damaging effect on the economy both national and local and feel for the businesses that rely on the festival to survive. No doubt they’ve invested heavily in the event and we hope they will recover from this unforeseen hit."

Watts acknowledged that many of its fans have pledged to come to Whangamata for the March regardless, and said that while it cannot stop people from flocking to the popular tourist spot, those showing coronavirus symptoms or who have flown into the country recently should stay away.

"Thank you to the fabulous people who have supported us in making this important decision including our sponsors, Thames-Coromandel District Council, Ministry of Health, Waikato District Health Board and volunteers. Your response has been incredible which many people would never be aware of," Watts added.

"On behalf of the Repco Beach Hop 20 Committee I wish you all the very best and hope you look after your health, your family, friends and community through this crisis."